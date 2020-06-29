Trippie Redd made some comments about Nicki Minaj recently, claiming that the legendary rapper had fallen off in recent years. He likely feels that way because of her work with Tekashi 6ix9ine, his mortal rival. She even went #1 with him last week.

As Nicki's fans run to Trippie's socials to defend the Queen, the Canton rapper may be sending a subliminal message to the Barbz with an indirect post.

Sharing a video of Youngboy Never Broke Again in the middle of a heated rant (what else is new?), Trippie gave no context to the post. However, we can only assume that he matches Youngboy's energy here.

"You n***as never spoke to me. I don't know who the fuck everybody thinks they been talking to," says YB in the clip. "Y'all people don't talk to me. I don't talk to nobody. No dumb rapping bitch, no YouTuber, none of that bitch ass shit. Don't speak on me!"

While the message was not directed to anybody in particular, the timing lines up well with Trippie's disrespectful comment about Nicki Minaj. Maybe this is about her or her fans?



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

If not, what do you think this is all about? Is somebody else pissing off the artist?