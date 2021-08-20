So... where's that Trippie Redd and Drake collaboration that we were promised? Last night, Canton, Ohio-based superstar rapper Trippie Redd released his latest studio album Trip At Knight, which has received strong reviews from fans thus far. However, despite the initial excitement surrounding the new release, everyone is wondering where the song with Drake, which was previously announced as the third song on the tracklist, is.

The track, titled "Betrayal," remains nowhere to be found after Trippie Redd announced the highly-anticipated collaboration. Considering the fact that Trippie fumbled his last collaboration with the rapper after he was supposed to feature on "God's Plan," fans aren't sure if the song is ever coming out. On streaming services, the third song has been changed to "Finish Line." While it's possible that "Betrayal" wasn't uploaded to DSPs at the same time as the rest of the album, Trippie has not offered an explanation as to what happened with the collab.

With fans freaking out on social media, Trippie has been teasing a "surprise" coming soon. Maybe Drake is on the deluxe?

"Keep streaming THE ALBUM TAK I GOT A SURPRISE FOR YALL," he wrote on Instagram. "Duhh surprise coming stay tuned."

On Thursday, Trippie spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the Drake collaboration, saying, "Every single I drop, Drake had tapped in with me and he just was like, 'Bro, like, this shit is crazy. I'm fucking with your vibe like you're killing shit right now. Send me in your bag. Like what's up? What are we doing? You feel me?' And I'm just like, know what I'm saying, like I'm ready for the next opportunity. Because the first record we tried to drop it wasn't really going the way we wanted it. But now we got a record that's just going to fell me, like it's going to set the tone for sure. Like we did it. He's a perfectionist. Just back and forth talking to each other, trying to figure out what we going to do for the record and shit. Honestly, he's just very, I don't know. He likes to keep his shit perfect. He wants to make sure we have the best song we could possibly have for this moment. It's called 'Betrayal.'"



Gary Miller/Getty Images

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available. Stream Trip At Knight here.