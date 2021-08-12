We're edging close to the release of Trippie Redd's anticipated Trip At Knight and it seems that the rapper is preparing himself to share the album's release date. Back in February, Trippie delivered his Neon Shark vs. Pegasus project, the deluxe version of Pegasus, and he's been busy working on his next effort. The rapper teased a Lil Durk collaboration just a month later, and now, we see that the two midwest artists did link in the studio as Trippie has shared the tracklist to Trip At Knight.

We've already received Trip At Knight singles "Miss The Rage" with Playboi Carti and "Holy Smokes" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, and after seeing the full list of features, fans have been begging the rapper to deliver details on the release date.

Months ago, Yung Bleu said Trippie acted "like a little girl" upon learning of the Alabama artist's Drake feature on "You're Mines Still," but Trippie isn't fretting because he snagged one of his own. There are also two posthumous features from Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion as well as looks from Lil Durk, Polo G, Ski Mask the Slump God, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and others.

Check out the album's artwork as well as the tracklist below and let us know if you're excited about Trip At Knight.

Tracklist

1. Molly Heart

2. MP5 ft. SoPaygo

3. Betrayal ft. Drake

4. Finish Line

5. Holy Smokes ft. Lil Uzi Vert

6. Supercell

7. Miss the Rage ft. Playboi Carti

8. Supernatural

9. Demon Time ft. Ski Mask the Slump God

10. Matt Hardy 999 ft. Juice WRLD

11. Vibes

12. New Money

13. Danny Phantom ft. XXXTentacion

14. Space Time

15. Baki

16. iPhone

17. Rich MF ft. Lil Durk, Polo G

18. Captain Crunch ft. BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo