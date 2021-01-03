Trippie Redd has been in the news as of late due to his opinions on rising rapper Popp Hunna who has been accused of snitching when he was younger. Snitching is a cardinal sin in hip-hop so it's no surprise that Trippie would have such a strong opinion on the situation. This is especially true when you realize that Trippie has been clowning 6ix9ine for the very same reasons.

Trippie recently brought Toosii into the mix as the artist and Wack 100 felt like Toosii was doing his fans a disservice by working with Popp Hunna. Toosii eventually replied to the drama although Trippie still seems to feel a way about it all. In the IG post below, the artist donned a face mask that resembles the head of a rat, all while delivering a very simple message.

"Fuck a rat," Trippie said simply. At this point, it's clear that Trippie Redd wants nothing to do with Popp Hunna, even if the snitching happened a long time ago. In fact, even Lil Uzi Vert has denounced the rapper, which is a huge deal for an artist who is trying to propel themself to superstardom.

Over the course of the next few days, it will be interesting to see how Popp Hunna responds. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you more updates on this story.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images