When his new album was first launched, Trippie Redd was estimated to move upwards of 80,000 equivalent units for A Love Letter To You 4, marking a solid debut for the Ohio native. It was reported that he would finish the week in a pretty close race against Coldplay to see who would score the better first week but, in the final moments, it looks like Redd will earn the upper hand. According to an updated claim by Hits Daily Double, the rapper is now expected to move over 100K album units.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Country star Jason Aldean is all but guaranteed to nab the top spot on the Billboard 200 but his runners-up will still feature a close battle between Coldplay and Trippie Redd. The red-haired spitter is now being projected to surpass the British rock band, claiming the No. 2 spot in its debut and potentially setting the pace for a fulfilling second week on the charts. As for his rap competition, there is not much existing data on where YNW Melly is set to debut with Melly Vs. Melvin. The controversial rapper released his latest full-length from behind bars, currently awaiting a double murder trial and exploring the depths of his voice on the project.

Where do you think Trips will end up?