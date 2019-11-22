At the beginning of this year, YNW Melly was setting himself up to become one of the hottest young prospects from the loaded Florida rap scene. Unfortunately, he ended up getting locked into some crazy legal drama, turning himself in on double murder charges and awaiting his trial to find out his fate. If the judge pushes the toughest sentence on him, Melly will receive the death penalty, which would be a tragic end to his story. We will need to wait to see what happens with the upstart. This month, his little brother YNW BSlime dropped his debut project and now, Melly returns with his new full-length.

Spanning fourteen total songs and mostly showcasing his skills as a solo artist, YNW Melly successfully released another solid project. His We All Shine project is still one of our favorite works of the entire year. Melly has proven himself to be somewhat of a melody king, knowing what sounds good and pushing the depth of his vocals. On the first song, he explores a realm of his talent we've never heard before, going very high-pitched for one of his most unusual deliveries.

Throughout the course of this project, Melly details the differences between Melly (the artist) and Melvin (the man). Let us know what you think of the album.