Trina was shopping at a local Walmart in Flordia recently when a woman went off and called her a n***er bitch. At the time, it was reported that the unidentified woman used such disgusting language after Trina accidentally bumped into her but the "Here We Go" rapper has now explained the story in full to TMZ.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

According to Trina, she was walking down an aisle in the store when she saw a woman crying. "I just looked over and was like 'oh hi, are you okay' and she looked up like a demon, demonic very evil satanic witch and she was like 'get away from me you n***er bitch,'" Trina explained. Right away, Trina was taken back and "confused" and even looked to a Walmart employee to confirm that's what she just heard.

Trina eventually left the aisle the woman was shopping and continued to get bombarded by shoppers who were just as shocked. When she made her way to the cash to check out she ran into the woman again and Trina's friend told the woman to apologize. "And that's when she just looked around acting belligerent like 'why are you guys asking me I don't know anything' and I said say it again."

Elsewhere in Trina's chat with TMZ, she made it clear that this behavior is unacceptable despite whatever political climate we're living in. "This is not the 1800s, this is not the slavery days [...] you will get your ass whooped so stop trying."