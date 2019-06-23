mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trina & Sevyn Streeter's Sex Appeal Is Unmatched On "For You"

Aida C.
June 23, 2019 16:27
95 Views
CoverCover

For You
Trina Feat. Sevyn Streeter

Trina & Sevyn Streeter get sensual on "For You."


Trina and Sevyn Street get sexy on the single "For You." You know a song is about to get down and dirty when the first bar is "put it on your face." This collaboration is a match made in heaven and can easily make us reminisce on another R&B collaboration with Trina and Kelly Rowland "Here We Go" or the Keyshia Cole-infused track "I Gotta Thang For You." And now Sevyn Streeter joins in on the list of great soulful collaborations the Baddest B*tch has called onto for some magic. "For You" is a bedroom bop and is fitted to the preliminaries. As Sevyn offers her honey-dew vocals, Trina raps about being dedicated to loving her man despite common relationship issues. 

The song stems from the latest musical effort from the artist, the highly-anticipated album The One. The project called onto a slew of different artists which include Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz & more. 

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't insecure, just don't want a b*tch to have mine
Shit, part time piece, became his dime piece
F*ck game cold, now I'm hooked on that nine leash
And that mouthpiece, make me run, peace

