Trina & Sevyn Streeter's Sex Appeal Is Unmatched On "For You"

Trina and Sevyn Street get sexy on the single "For You." You know a song is about to get down and dirty when the first bar is "put it on your face." This collaboration is a match made in heaven and can easily make us reminisce on another R&B collaboration with Trina and Kelly Rowland "Here We Go" or the Keyshia Cole-infused track "I Gotta Thang For You." And now Sevyn Streeter joins in on the list of great soulful collaborations the Baddest B*tch has called onto for some magic. "For You" is a bedroom bop and is fitted to the preliminaries. As Sevyn offers her honey-dew vocals, Trina raps about being dedicated to loving her man despite common relationship issues.

The song stems from the latest musical effort from the artist, the highly-anticipated album The One. The project called onto a slew of different artists which include Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz & more.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't insecure, just don't want a b*tch to have mine

Shit, part time piece, became his dime piece

F*ck game cold, now I'm hooked on that nine leash

And that mouthpiece, make me run, peace