It looks like Trick Daddy's recent stint in the slammer on Saturday was a brief affair, as he was spotted later that same day out and about in Miami. As reported, Trick Daddy was arrested on Saturday morning after police responded to a report of a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a Range Rover in Miami. Police noted that he "appeared to be asleep behind the wheel," and when he was woken by a knock on the window, he "had a slurred speech, bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes, and the officer smelled alcohol on his breath." Trick admitted to having consumed about five drinks earlier in the evening and agreed to take a field sobriety test, but ultimately failed it. He was taken to the local police station, where cops claimed to have discovered cocaine remnants inside a dollar bill that was found in Trick's possessions. He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Saturday morning, with a bond set at $5,000 for cocaine possession and $1,000 for driving under the influence.

It looks like he was able to get his bond paid and his freedom back, as he was seen stopping by his soul food restaurant, Sunday's Eatery, later that same day. He took the time to take some photos with fans at the Miami Gardens joint, which he opened on September 14th of last year. Trick is currently starring in the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.