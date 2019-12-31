When it was announced that Joseline Hernandez would be returning to the Love & Hip Hop: Miami franchise next season, fans of the show went absolutely bonkers. The Puerto Rican Princess had been absent from the last batch of episodes and people really wanted to keep up with her updates. Now that the super trailer has been released for Season 3, people are still wondering what Joseline's role on the show will be, especially after she was only included in a few seconds of the six-minute-long teaser.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Showing the world what we can expect from the third season of LHHMIA, VH1 opted to leave Joseline Hernandez' contributions a secret for the most part. She appears at the end of the trailer, laughing that she's about to take over but, for the most part, the drama in the upcoming episodes appears to center on Trina and Amara La Negra. Trina is mourning the loss of her mother and she's also apparently urging Amara La Negra to find herself a new manager to further her career, claiming that her existing manager stole over $300K from her. The new season will also explore Trick Daddy's new relationship with a much younger woman, Sukihana's mission to become a full-fledged rap star, Brisco's return to music following his prison release, and more.

Are you looking forward to the return of Love & Hip Hop: Miami? Watch the trailer below.