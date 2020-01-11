Trick Daddy found himself in trouble with the law again when he was arrested in Miami on DUI and cocaine possession charges this weekend. The Miami Herald reported that a police officer had responded to a report of a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a Range Rover on Saturday. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noted that the driver “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.” The officer knocked on the window, waking the man, who was later identified by his driver's license as Maurice Samuel Young, known by his stage name, Trick Daddy. He reportedly had a slurred speech, bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes, and the officer smelled alcohol on his breath. Trick Daddy told the officer that he had consumed about five drinks hours that night at a club in Miami Gardens and was dropping someone off before heading home. He agreed to a field sobriety test, but was unable to successfully complete it.

Police later found cocaine inside a dollar bill while Trick Daddy was putting his possessions in a plastic bag at the local police station. He was then booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, with a bond of $5,000 on the cocaine possession charge and $1,000 on the driving under the influence charge. This is the third time Trick Daddy has been arrested for cocaine possession. In 1991 he went to prison for more than two years for cocaine possession as well as for carrying a concealed firearm and violating probation. He was charged again with cocaine possession in 2014, along with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended license, though he was later bonded out on that occasion.