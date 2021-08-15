Travis Scott's sneaker collabs are some of the most popular in the world right now and there is no doubt that there are a lot of fans out there who would do anything to get their hands on a pair. Every single shoe he drops ends up going for thousands of dollars on the resale market, and Nike's limited releases have only exacerbated the issue. This past week, Travis dropped off his brand new Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration with Fragment, and as one can expect, the release was quite hectic.

The drop took place on the Nike SNKRS App, and it also went down on Travis Scott's merch website. When entering the raffle on his website, it was made clear that all bot entries would be banned. Well, according to the Cactus Jack Discord, the bots were in full force and it led to a whole lot of banning.

In the tweet above, you can see that over three million bots were banned throughout the raffle, which is a truly staggering amount. There were plenty of people trying to give themselves the best chance at getting a pair, and there is no doubt that bots were simply not the way to go.

Let us know if you were able to secure a pair for yourself, in the comments section below. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike