More Travis Scott Jordan 1s are on the horizon.
Just a couple of days ago, Travis Scott had sneakerheads going wild after dropping his Fragment x TS x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration on his website via raffle. There were very few pairs made available and now, it appears as though certain sizes are selling for upwards of $3000 USD on platforms like StockX. Needless to say, it is a shoe that fans are incredibly fond of, and it is easy to see why. Luckily, Travis isn't finished as he also has a Fragment x TS x Air Jordan 1 Low on the way.
In fact, this new low model recently got official images via Nike, and you can check them out below. The sneaker has a similar aesthetic to the High model, although there are a few differences such as the color of the toe box and the Nike swoosh. On this shoe, we get a straightforward white base all while the overlays are black and the back heel is blue. One side has a backward cream swoosh all while the inside part is a regular black Nike insignia.
If you are hoping to get your hands on these, you will be able to cop them as of Friday, August 13th for $150 USD. These shoes will be released through the Nike SNKRS App, so be prepared for some frustrating Ls in the process.