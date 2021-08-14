Travis Scott is known for creating some pretty incredible sneaker collabs over the years. With Jordan Brand and Nike, Scott has given sneakerheads a lot to love, although as many of you already know, his shoes are incredibly hard to cop as they are extremely limited. Regardless, fans have retained their false hope over the years as it has allowed them to feel like someday, they might just be able to get their hands on some heet.

Just yesterday, Scott released his Air Jordan 1 Low collab with Fragment, and as expected, the shoe sold out almost instantly all while Nike SNKRS users were left reevaluating their lives. Now, fans are going to desperate measures to cop Travis' new shoes, and in the clip below, we got our most egregious example yet.

As you can see, Travis Scott was at an event surrounded by fans, and at one point, one man took out some cash and offered it to Scott all while looking at his Fragment Air Jordan 1 High collab. Scott was wearing the shoes proudly and it's clear that he had no intention of selling his footwear. In fact, Scott motioned to the fan to stop, although the man was determined to get his kicks. While the video cuts off, we assume the fan left the event without the shoes he so desperately wanted.

It is a sad state of affairs for the sneaker game that it has come to this. Shoes are so hard to acquire that grown men are asking to buy shoes off of a celebrity's feet. While one might say "the game is the game," there is no doubt that the game has been decimated.

