Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1
- SneakersDrake Shows Off Travis Scott Fragment Jordan 1s On InstagramThe collaborative sneaker between Jordan Brand, Travis Scott, and Hiroshi Fujiwara is currently sold out. By Joe Abrams
- SportsTravis Scott Fan Attempts To Buy His Jordans Right Off His FeetTravis wasn't entertaining the offer.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTravis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Set For The Fall: New PhotosThis new collaboration is going to be the biggest release of the year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTravis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Coming Soon: Best Look YetThis Air Jordan 1 could be the biggest collaboration of the year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTravis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Surfaces Online: PhotosTwo infamous Air Jordan 1 collaborations are being merged into one.By Alexander Cole