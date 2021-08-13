Travis Scott is easily one of the biggest artists in the world right now and as a result, he has received some pretty big endorsement deals with the likes of Sony, McDonald's, and even Nike. Over the years, Scott has delivered a plethora of dope sneaker collabs to the market and with each new shoe, fans continue to show their excitement and support.

Today, Scott dropped off his new collab with Fragment on the Air Jordan 1 Low. This shoe was highly anticipated although with the release going down on the Nike SNKRS App, fans knew that it was going to be difficult to get their hands on a pair. As you will quickly find out in the comments below, the SNKRS App mania was something to behold as numerous fans lost out on their chance at the shoe.

With retail pairs going for $150 USD, the collab proved to be quite affordable, although the resale market currently has these kicks going for thousands. Needless to say, the SNKRS App drop was a lot of people's best chance at glory, and it all went up in smoke. On Twitter, fans were quick to describe their Ls all while cursing out the SNKRS App for another fruitless endeavor.

The SNKRS App is notorious for its ability to crush your soul, and today, it showed the full range of its power. Hopefully next time around, fans are given a better chance at their favorite kicks.

Image via Nike

