After taking a few months away from the spotlight in the wake of the tragedy that left 10 dead after his 2021 Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott has been making a confident return in recent weeks. Just days after taking over the stage – commissioned by none other than Diddy – at the Billboard Music Awards, TMZ has reported that the father of two is making a big comeback in the world of fashion as well.

Earlier today (May 20th) the "3500" hitmaker released a new collaboration in conjunction with Nike including utility jackets, vests, cropped sweaters, biker shorts, and more, although it was actually two new styles of shoe that really caught the internet's attention.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The Travis Scott Air Trainer 1 in Scott's most recent drop comes in two colours – a pale blue and yellow option, or a more rugged maroon and brown shade.

Seeing as there's been so much frenzy surrounding the shoes, the 31-year-old and his team decided to create a raffle in order to keep selling their products fair and out of the hands of bots/resellers. It's been noted that this time around, they've "worked with web developers to set up anti-bot protection as his drops are some of the most heavily poached online."





A source close to Scott has claimed that over a million people signed up for a chance to win the shoes in just the first 30 minutes. On travisscott.com, it says that the raffle has since been closed and winners will be notified within two hours.

travisscott.com

If you missed out on the sneakers, don't worry – you still have a chance to shop the other Cactus Jack X Nike clothing options available on the website here, and it's rumoured that more shoes (including an Airmax) could be arriving next week.

