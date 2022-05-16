Travis Scott debuted an unreleased track reportedly titled “Lost Forever," during a performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. He also performed his 2021 song, “Mafia.”

The set was the rapper’s first televised performance since his Astroworld Festival where 10 people died during a tragic crowd rush. Scott is still facing dozens of lawsuits from hundreds of victims.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Diddy, who served as the host and executive producer for the event, recently explained his decision to invite Scott.

“I am uncanceling the canceled,” he said in a video on social media ahead of the performance. “There will be no canceling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform… I made a request, I made a demand. I said ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I’m executive producing, he has to perform,’ and NBC said ‘yes.'”

Scott did not comment on the crowd rush at Astroworld during his time on stage.

Scott is currently gearing up for the release of new music. Back in April, he put up billboards in Los Angeles teasing his upcoming album, Utopia.

“Looking for UTOPIA?" one of the billboards read.

It's been rumored that the tragedy at Astroworld caused Scott to delay the release of Utopia. Back in 2021, Scott described the album, saying that it feels "like a progression from Astroworld."

Check out Scott's performance below.

