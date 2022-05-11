One thing that Diddy is all about? Love! And that's exactly what the 52-year-old is hoping to bring to the upcoming Billboard Music Awards (which he's executive producing) later this month.

On Monday, May 9th, Sean Combs jumped on Instagram to let his 18.4 million followers know that he and his team commissioned Travis Scott as one of the performers for this Sunday's show. "This just in," he told the camera.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

"For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request, I made a demand. I said ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I’m executive producing, he has to perform,’ and NBC said ‘yes.’ It’s going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing… now that’s love."

While this won't be the father of two's first live show since Astroworld – he performed at club E11EVEN in Miami during Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend – it will be his first televised performance, which definitely ups the ante.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

During an interview with REVOLT Black News, the multihyphenate doubled down on his enthusiasm, declaring, "I am uncancelling the cancelled."

"There will be no cancelling on my watch," he continued. "Love is about forgiveness... so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It's going to be a great night."

Other famous faces slated to perform on Sunday evening include Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, and Megan Thee Stallion. The award show will broadcast on May 15th on NBC – tap back in with HNHH then for any pop culture news updates.





[Via]