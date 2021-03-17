Earlier this week, Travis Scott's new spiked seltzer brand CACTI finally launched. Ever since the major brand shoutout by Travis on "Franchise," the public has been waiting for months to grab the rapper's new drink. Now, Cactus Jack and hard seltzer fans alike have been making sure they support the fledgling brand in its highly anticipated debut. The Grammy-nominated rapper was recently spotted in Los Angeles in honor of CACTI's launch, and as with any Travis Scott sighting, chaos promptly ensued as fans gathered around the artist, asking for autographs for their various assortments of Cactus Jack merchandise.

However, the fervor and all-around excitement for Travis Scott's CACTI brand didn't stop there. The Astroworld artist's newly released spiked agave seltzer has been performing extremely well across the entire United States. In addition to selling out online at CACTI's official website in under 12 hours, CACTI has been selling out in thousands of stores since its nationwide launch on Monday, March 15.

Stores have reportedly experienced record-breaking sales of Travis Scott's spiked seltzer, as it has quickly garnered some of the most impressive daily sales for a new alcoholic product and caused stores to already order restocks of the drink. According to a release, one grocery allegedly reports that CACTI has sold four times more in a single day than its leading hard seltzer competitor typically sells in the span of a week.

Considering that it has already dropped at more than 20,000 stores nationwide, CACTI's launch has been one for the books. While much of CACTI's early success can certainly be attributed to Travis Scott's celebrity, it will be interesting to see how CACTI fares in the coming weeks and months. soon everyone who is interested will be able to give the Rodeo artist's spiked agave seltzer a shot.

Have you tasted Travis Scott's CACTI yet?