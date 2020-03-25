In the last few years, Travis Scott has cemented himself not only as one of the most prominent voices in hip-hop but also as an influential figure in the world of streetwear and sneakers. With each Nike collaboration, La Flame continues to grow as a designer, providing some of the most hyped-up releases of the decade. Scott has re-imagined the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 4, and more. His latest project has been the Nike SB Dunk. Recently, we've seen the star step out in some flashy kicks, and the ones he posted yesterday are oh-so-nice.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Flexing his quarantine kicks, Travis Scott posted a series of photos and videos to his social media pages. The final slide is a close-up look of an unreleased sample of his Nike SB Dunk shoe. As pointed out by Sole Collector, this version of the sneaker bears a striking similarity to the retail version, specifically with the color of the toebox. There is subtle Cactus Jack Records branding throughout, with the plaid and paisley patterns being left out.

Which version of the shoe is your favorite? The sample that Travis flexed on Instagram or the one that actually made it to stores. Swipe below to see the kicks and let us know.

