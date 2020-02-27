Travis Scott has proven himself to be an effective sneaker designer thanks to his efforts with Nike and Jordan Brand. Over the past two years, he has released various collaborations and this weekend, he will be dropping yet another, this time in the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low. Nike is looking to make SB's cool again and they are hoping Travis can be a big part of that. As you can imagine, fans are excited about this collab and pairs are already reselling on StockX for around $1100 USD.

Unfortunately, the hype surrounding these shoes has led to a crime. North Carolina sneaker store Sole82 was the victim of a robbery just two days ago on February 25th. An employee was trying to close the shop when he was held at gunpoint. The robber took off with three pairs and police were unable to track them down. An investigation has been opened and the store is claiming the value of each shoe to be $2400.

Sneaker robberies are nothing new but this story is particularly disturbing when you consider how a weapon was involved. The robber could face some serious jail time if they're tracked down.

Meanwhile, the sneaker is set to drop this Saturday, February 29th for $150 USD.