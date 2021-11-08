As the dark, horrifying weekend in Houston at Astroworld is now behind us, Travis Scott still has a long road ahead.

The festival claimed eight victims during the catastrophic crowd of Travis' final set on Friday (Nov. 5), and the repercussions for Scott, Live Nation, the city of Houston, Drake and all involved have begun to mount up. While the families of the victims are the most affected, Travis is now looking for ways to assist in their recovery process.

Image via HNHH. Photo shot by @frankievergara_

On Monday (Nov. 8), Travis Scott announced he would cover the funeral costs for all those who lost their lives, as well as provide additional aid for all those Astroworld affected.

Not only is Travis focused on the victims, but he hopes to support the survivors who have been traumatized by the cruel events of that evening. He has partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, as well as Mental Health America to direct attendees to mental health services. He also is offering free one-on-one online therapy sessions through BetterHelp, by using the link offered by his foundation: www.betterhelp.com/ cactusjackfoundation.

While this is a positive effort, the backlash and results of the show will cost Travis a great deal of money. Lawsuits from victims' families have begun to launch, as well as Scott refunding all tickets to the festival goers and cancelling a future festival performance.

Along with Scott, Live Nation, who helped to organize Astroworld, has seen their stock go down and will face lawsuits as well.

Travis has continued to say he is working with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders in the investigation into the tragedies and connecting with families to provide aid.