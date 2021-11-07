Less than 48 hours after Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was shut down for becoming a “mass-casualty incident,” investigators in Houston, Texas have begun sharing information about the victims that have been identified so far.

TMZ reports that five of the eight people who lost their lives at the show have been identified, either by family or the schools that they attended. 14-year-old John Hilgert, a freshman at Houston’s Memorial High School was the youngest to perish in the tragedy.

Brianna Rodriguez, a 16-year-old junior at Houston’s Heights High School, 21-year-old Franco Patino who attended the University of Dayton, 23-year-old Rudy Pena, and Danish Baig, a 27-year-old who aspired to become a U.S. Borden Patrol Agent, also passed away after their encounters at Astroworld.

The gossip site has also shared a photo of a male body that remains unidentified. The graphic image shows that the 6’2”, 498 lbs person must have been stepped on during the crowd surge that took place during Scott’s set on Friday evening. As we previously reported, the “MAFIA” artist has been facing plenty of backlash for continuing his show 37 minutes after officials declared it mass-casualty.

In a statement video posted to his Instagram story on Saturday night, the father of one alleged that he was unaware of how severe the situation in the crowd was while he continued the show. His girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, has asserted the same thing in her statement.

At this time, Houston PD is completing a through investigation, sharing that Live Nation has agreed to comply. Scott has also said that he’s working closely with authorities to help make things right. The city’s chief of police recently addressed theories that drug injection was another issue at the event, sharing that at least one security guard appeared to have been pricked in the neck with something.

