Whenever Travis Scott plans just about anything that involves drawing a crowd, we can expect madness and mayhem to ensue. The global superstar and his Cactus Jack brand have been making consistent moves in the music and business worlds, and on Tuesday (February 23), it was all about his i-D magazine takeover. Scott covers The Utopia In Dystopia issue where the rapper is photographed and illustrated by filmmaker, artist, and musician Spike Jonze.

Cactus Jack and i-D also partnered together on limited-edition merchandise, much like the collaboration between the rapper's brand and McDonald's. In a surprise move, Travis Scott announced that he was making his way to West Hollywood for an impromptu appearance at a "Newsstand" pop-up to help promote the issue, and to say that a major Los Angeles street became the center of fan-centered chaos is an understatement.

People stormed a Fairfax Ave newsstand to catch a glimpse of the rapper, and soon, Scott had to be escorted away from the scene—but he left with a bang. There have been plenty of videos and images of the event shared throughout social media, so check out a few below.

