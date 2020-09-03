Travis Scott took to twitter this morning to confirm recently-surfaced rumors of a Travis Scott x McDonald’s collaboration. The announcement is fairly straightforward, consisting only of a photo of fries arranged to look like the Cactus Jack face logo, as well as an image of the infamous McD's brown paper bag, with Travis' arm-- a toy arm, that is-- poking out.

McDonalds will be rolling out a Travis Scott Meal, which includes Quarter Pounder with Cheese with bacon and lettuce, medium fries with BBQ sauce, and a medium Sprite for six bucks. It isn't confirmed thus far as to whether or not Happy Meal toys will be part of the collab, but considering the toy Travis depicted in his Instagram announcement below, it would seem to hint so.

The Travis Scott Meal is the first of Mcdonald’s new Famous Orders series, and will be available starting September 8th until September 21st. A McDonald’s press release revealed that the collaboration will also include an array of custom apparel for McDonald’s crew designed by Cactus Jack, Scott’s record label.

This will be the first time in decades that a celebrity’s name will be appearing on Mcdonald’s menu, preceded only by greatest of all time NBA player Michael Jordan in 1992.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” said McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu - we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”

A U.S.-exclusive, this collaboration we didn’t know we needed is already being highly anticipated by Scott fans around the nation.

