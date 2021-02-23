Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world, shutting down the charts for a few weeks whenever he releases new music. Everything he drops is destined to be a huge commercial success, with all of his latest singles making an impact on the Billboard Hot 100.

La Flame has one of the most anticipated albums of the year, teasing Utopia for the last few months on social media as the next chapter in his star-studded music career. There hasn't been a lot of information released regarding the high-profile project as details seem to be locked down within Travis' camp but, during his latest interview with Robert Rodriguez for i-D Magazine, the rap star gave out some secrets.

"I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound," said about his new album. "I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range."

When asked if he feels pressure to create something as grand as Astroworld, Travis explains that he isn't worried about making something in the same vein. "It’s never about repeating myself, I’m just trying to make the next saga... each album is like a saga," he said. "I don’t feel no pressure, except to keep the fans alive. There’s so much more ground I can cover, and I want to cover it, and I love the challenge of it. I want to make a f*cking new sound. I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it’s like ultimate ecstasy."

While the pandemic has affected everyone equally, Travis says that he's been able to spend more time on music, which is great for all of his fans to hear. "It made me way more productive," he added. "You know, you’re not doing any shows. You not really doing too much traveling. You in the crib, and I got the studio at home and I have the peace to record all day, you know? Obviously like, you lose a little bit by not being able to travel and, you know, just see the earth."

Travis ends by saying that the album is "coming soon" so we can all sleep well knowing that Utopia is almost here. Are you excited to rage?

