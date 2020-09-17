Loading up the final merchandise drop from his collaboration with McDonald's, this one a capsule with Cactus Plant Flea Market, Travis Scott hid a purchase link to his brand new single on his website.

For 69 cents, fans can officially buy the pre-order of Travis Scott's new single "Franchise," which is said to be dropping very soon.

Because of all the recent teases in regards to Travis's "White Tee" collaboration with Young Thug, some fans believe that the song could have been renamed and is set for an official drop.

Another sign pointing to this being a sneaky move on the part of La Flame is the fact that "White Tee" samples the song of the same title by Dem Franchise Boyz. That's another thing that has La Flame's fans on edge, looking forward to seeing whether this is the Young Thug-assisted record.

You had to search to find the pre-order link for "Franchise," which is packed in the middle of all the new merchandise offerings, which feature puff-printed sweatshirts and hoodies with more ambitious designs from Cactus Jack and CPFM.

What are you expecting from "Franchise?" There is no set release date but, with New Music Friday nearly upon us, it's looking likely that it could drop in the next few hours. If it doesn't, we'll all be on the lookout next week.