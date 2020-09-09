Though Travis Scott fans have had much to be thankful for of late, especially if they happen to enjoy McDonald's crossover events, many have been keen on hearing some new music from the Astroworld artist. And though his brand has faced growing criticism of oversaturation, the music he has been dropping continues to receive positive feedback -- a promising sign for whenever he does decide to release his next project.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Last we heard Scott, he was trading bars alongside Big Sean on "Lithuania," a Detroit 2 track that originally premiered on Apple Music's .WAV radio. During that same session, he also played a duet with Young Thug called "White Tee," produced by Chase B and Teddy Walton. Though it never landed an official release, many have grown fond of the radio-rip, to the point where one upload has nearly one million views on YouTube. Naturally, curiosity about the track's future was piqued, though Travis opted to stay typically mums-the-word on the topic.

Luckily, producer Chase B came through to provide a glimmer of hope. Responding to Travis Scott's recent nineties-inspired McDonald's commercial, Chase affirmed that the Thugger duet would be coming "very very soon." Not only one very, but two. Of course, in the rap game, soon can mean anything from days to months, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Scott's team looking to capitalize on the momentum he's been experiencing following his McDonald's deal. Keep an eye out for "White Tee" to land in the imminent future.