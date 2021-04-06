DMX remains hospitalized on life support for the fourth consecutive day. Yesterday, hundreds of fans rallied at the White Plains Hospital in New York for a prayer vigil in X's honor.

It's a difficult time, during which many in the hip-hop community have stepped forward to voice support for the legendary rapper. Eminem, with whom DMX collaborated on "Go To Sleep," offered prayers. The majority of his fellow Ruff Ryders alumni -- Eve, Swizz Beatz, Drag-On, Styles P, and more -- stepped up for their former labelmate. The list goes on, a testament to the scope of DMX's impact and influence over his peers. Even those hailing from hip-hop's newer generation hold an appreciation for his deep catalog of classic records.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As it happens, TMZ recently caught up with Travis Scott and inquired about the rapper's favorite DMX song. Without hesitating, Travis called out "What's My Name," an incendiary highlight off X's 1999 album ...And Then There Was X. The track, produced by Self and Irv Gotti, was actually the project's lead single -- surprising to imagine, given how vastly the mainstream commercial landscape has altered. Consider that DMX was coming off the release of back-to-back number one albums, and the aggressive "What's My Name" made it abundantly clear that his hunger and drive hadn't faded in the slightest.

Travis Scott also made sure to show love to DMX, declaring it to be "X For Life" before pulling off. Clearly, the influence of DMX knows no boundaries, with three undisputed classic albums to his name among other notable musical highlights.

Check out Travis Scott's message for DMX below, and be sure to keep the legend in your thoughts as he continues to fight for his life.