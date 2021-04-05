As the hip-hop community and beyond waits for an update on DMX's health, many have been actively sharing thoughts, prayers, and love to the legendary emcee. We've recently seen as much from "Go To Sleep" collaborator Eminem, his fellow Ruff Ryders members, and many more.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Now, DMX's mother and fiancee have been granted access to visit X in the hospital, where he currently remains on life support in a vegetative state. With several of his children currently en route, TMZ has reported that DMX's family will be organizing a prayer vigil outside the White Plains Hospital, located at 79 E. Post Road, White Plains, NY. The event has already been shared by Ruff Ryders CEO Darrin "Dee" Dean, suggesting that he will be in attendance.

For those interested in stopping by in support of DMX, the vigil will take place at 5 PM EST. It's important to note that DMX has been one of hip-hop's most vocally spiritual lyricists, frequently looking to God for guidance throughout his catalog; look no further than his classic Scott Storch-produced single "Lord Give Me A Sign" for an example of how X deftly incorporated his religious faith into his lyricism. Not to mention his inclusion of "Prayers" on several of his solo albums.

Be sure to keep DMX in your thoughts during this difficult time, and should you be in the general area and wish to show your support, the prayer vigil is set to begin this evening at 5 PM.