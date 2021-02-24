Travis Scott's fame has astronomically risen over the last couple of years, and as a result, fans have seen the Houston artist transform into an A-list celebrity right before their eyes. Following a year that saw Cactus Jack collaborating with brands such as McDonald's and PlayStation, 2021 is still an incredibly packed year for the Astroworld emcee. He's got a spiked seltzer set to release in March, and he also appears to be gearing up to release Utopia, his next studio album.

With all of the hype surrounding his long-awaited follow-up to Astroworld, many would probably expect Travis' focus to be on making the best music that he possibly can, but according to the "Franchise" artist, one of his main focuses at the moment is simply becoming a better human being.

In a tweet from yesterday afternoon, La Flame revealed that in addition to locking himself in the studio, he's also locking in on himself.

"Locking in on myself to become a better person for others next to me," Travis wrote, giving fans an idea of where he's currently at mentally. The revelation is an interesting admission from the Houston rapper, but considering his massive rise in popularity, it's not unheard of for artists of his stature to take some time to re-ground themselves. Whether this means a potential delay for Utopia is yet to be seen, but fans can probably just expect more flicks of Travis hanging out with his daughter Stormi and possibly spending more time with his ex Kylie Jenner.

Are you glad to see that Travis Scott is taking some time to become a better person?