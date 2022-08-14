Kylie Jenner's been celebrating her 25th birthday in a variety of ways, and now her partner Travis Scott has added to the festivities. Scott's been away in London for his first solo concert since Astroworld at the O2 Arena. It's safe to say the artist can still draw a crowd, as he sold over a million dollars in merch, setting a record in the UK.

It looks like some of this money was used to wow Jenner with quite the over-the-top birthday gift. In a video, Kylie showed off the Houston rapper's big gift, an inordinate amount of roses covering nearly the entirety of her Holmby Hills mansion.

Scott, who has two kids with Kylie, seems to have ordered a whole Netherlands-worth of flowers for his girlfriend. There must be few pink and purple flowers left on earth that are not currently wilting inside Kylie's home.

It has been a pretty good bday for Kylie. She had a huge yacht party with members of her family, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and her daughter Stormi. Jenner posted a video of the party on TikTok, writing, "best bday," along with two butterfly emojis.

Things seems to be going swimmingly for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. She recently hinted at perhaps having more children with Travis, and wedding rumors have been swirling around the couple for a while now. Additionally, perhaps in anticipation of her big day, Instagram made changes to its platform after Kylie and Kim complained about its new features.

