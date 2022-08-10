La Flame is a sales machine. His fans will buy album bundles, expensive clothing, limited sneaker releases, and even burgers if the Cactus Jack logo's slapped onto them. For Travis's show at the O2 Arena in London, he sold exclusive merch like hoodies and shirts with sales totaling over $1 million. This sets a record for show merch sales in the U.K., a record previously held by K-pop royalty, the group BTS. They sold just under a million dollars in merch during their "Love Yourself" world tour stops.





Concertgoers excited to see Travis were lining up hours before the venue's doors were set to open. We're sure a big chunk of them were early birds for the show's merchandise table. Hoodies ranged from $100 each to $125, whereas shirts could cost you from $45 up to $75. Hats were also sold for $45 each.

As one of the most hyped and popular rappers today, it's no surprise that Travis is able to amass such a crowd of both hardcore music fans and Internet hypebeasts looking for the latest drip. His record-breaking merch sales was the cherry on top of a huge weekend for the Houston rapper, as his shows at the O2 Arena marked his first headlining performance since the Astroworld tragedy. He also teased new music during these shows.

He's been building up a lot of energy and anticipation with his high-profile appearances, namely his surprise performance during Future's set at Rolling Loud Miami 2022 and his recently announced residency at the Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas. His new album, UTOPIA, may be coming soon, and whatever merch drops for that is sure to take storefronts, whether online or at a stadium, by storm.

[via]