As his legal team attempts to battle lawsuits reaching into the billions of dollars, Travis Scott is moving forward with his holiday giveaway. The rapper has been laying low since the Astroworld tragedy that took the lives of 10 people, including children. Many have blamed Scott for the fatal festival's turnout while others have contested there wasn't any way for him to know that such devastation was happening in the audience.

Things didn't get better for Scott after he sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for his first interview since Astroworld. However, his attorney recently told TMZ that the rapper is not focused on business, but on aiding and connecting with the victims' families.





It was reported today (December 23) that Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation organized a holiday toy drive for families in need in the rapper's hometown of Houston. Scott is known for his charitable efforts in the city and this time around, TMZ reported that "more than 2,000 kids in Houston who come from struggling families" will now receive toys for the holidays. However, HotNewHipHop was told that over 5,000 children received gifts.

Those who attended the toy drive were able to receive one gift per child, according to the Cactus Jack Foundation Instagram page. They also shared a few photos of the event, as well, and you can swipe below to check that out.



