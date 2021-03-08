The Cactus Jack Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Travis Scott, announced Sunday that it has fed over 1,000 families that have been impacted by the historic winter storm in Texas, last month.

The massive food drive was held at Willowridge High School in Houston over the weekend and followed COVID-19 health and safety regulations with contactless, drive-up only relief. Fresh produce, canned food, water, masks, and PPE gear were handed out at the event.



Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner also promoted the food drive.

The Texas storm was declared a "major disaster," by President Joe Biden and left millions of Texans without access to power. At least 82 people died as a result of the power outage.

Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation announced they would be partnering with the city of Houston to provide food for those in need, last week.

"TRAVIS SCOTT AND CACTUS JACK FOUNDATION PARTNER WITH CITY OF HOUSTON TO LAUNCH EMERGENCY FOOD DISTRIBUTION PROGRAM PROVIDING 50,000 HOT MEALS TO HOUSTON RESIDENTS EFFECTED BY THE 2021 TEXAS WINTER FREEZE," the foundation announced on Instagram, last week.

The Cactus Jack Foundation also held a Holiday Drive recently, giving away toys to 2,000 kids.

Check out a video recap of this weekend's event below.

[Via]