'Tis the season of giving. There have been several entertainers who have taken the time out of their schedules to give back to those in need during the holiday season, including Travis Scott. The Astroworld star recently returned home to Houston, Tex. where he joined the city's mayor, Sylvester Turner, for an event that served 2,000 local students and families. Scott helped give away much-needed PPE supplies, blankets, fresh produce, warm meals, Christmas trees, and toys for children.



Crayton Gerst

The inaugural Travis Scott x Cactus Jack holiday drive was held at the Sunnyside Park in Houston and serviced three local elementary schools including their staff. The event honored all social distancing rules and was contactless and drive-up only. Even Scott's daughter Stormi Webster was on the scene helping her dad make sure nearly 2,000 families had all they needed to for the holiday season.

"The mission of the Cactus Jack Foundation is to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long term success," a statement from the organization reads. "The foundation believes the youth should not be prevented from attaining their lifetime goal and is committed to extending educational opportunities to all, regardless of their circumstances to achieve their dreams.”

Check out more photos from the event below.



Crayton Gerst



Crayton Gerst



Crayton Gerst



Crayton Gerst