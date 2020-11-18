cactus jack foundation
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Awards $1 Million In Scholarships To Students At HBCUsTravis Scott is giving out $1 million in scholarships to 100 students at HBCUs with the Cactus Jack Foundation.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTravis Scott & Cactus Jack Foundation Gifts 5,000 Toys To Kids In Need: ReportThe rapper and his foundation once again provided toys for families in his hometown of Houston.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation Feeds 1,000 Families In HoustonTravis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation fed over 1,000 families in Houston following the massive winter storm, last month.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Gifts HBCU Scholarships Through Cactus Jack FoundationTravis Scott expands the Cactus Jack brand with a philanthropic arm. By Aron A.