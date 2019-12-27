Travis Scott & Young Thug Go "OUT WEST" On "JACKBOYS" Collaboration

It may have only come in at seven tracks, but the anticipated JACKBOYS compilation is the talk of social media. Days following Travis Scott's announcement, the rapper delivered his Cactus Jack Records project that features Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Pop Smoke, Offset, Quavo, Lil Baby, ROSALÍA, and Young Thug. Travis and the latter linked up on "OUT WEST," a mellow track that laced with explicit lyrics courtesy of Young Thug.

The Houston and Atlanta artists are friends who regularly work together. Travis made an appearance on Thugger's So Much Fun a few months ago, but their collaborative efforts date way back to 2014 when they joined forces on "Mamacita" with Rich Homie Quan. They also linked on "Pick Up the Phone" with Quavo, "Floyd Mayweather" with Gunna and Gucci Mane, and many others. Check out their latest joint effort and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Thought you can cross the gang, what was you thinkin' of? (Gang)

Red coupe, rollercoaster sound just like it does

These days, I balance all the hate out with the love

These days, I pour all of my pain out in a cup (Drank)

Dreamy, that's just a side effect when you with us (Game)