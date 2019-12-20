Young Thug Grabs Travis Scott To Assist On "Hop Off A Jet" From "So Much Fun (Deluxe)"

In the wee hours of Friday morning, Young Thug delivered the deluxe version of his chart-topping album So Much Fun. With five additional songs added to the tracklist, Thugger's fans were excited to revisit the record that is considered one of the best of Summer 2019. Four of the five new songs were never heard before, including "Hop Off a Jet" featuring Astroworld superstar Travis Scott.

"Hop Off a Jet" shows both rappers sharing verses of how they flex. "I put the glow on her wrists (Yeah), I got that glow on my b*tch," they say in the chorus, before trading verses that mention Rolls-Royces, McLarens, Corvettes, baguettes, and all other luxury items that a certain tax bracket enjoys with ease. Listen to Young Thug and Travis Scott's catchy collaboration and let us know if you're vibing to this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Packin' that Smith & Wesson when I crave (Wait)

Hop in a big body Maybach and it's glazed (Woo)

Tell me why the f*ck do you slay? (Ooh)

Why you killin' b*tches with no grave? (Yeah, hop off a jet)