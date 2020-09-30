Around this time last year, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner announced that they were splitting up, calling off their relationship and going their separate ways. Neither of the two seems to have moved on with another love interest, despite rumors popping off every once in a while.

Today was a special day for the former lovebirds, celebrating their two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster's first day of school. Her waking moments were captured on video to be posted to Kylie's nearly 200 million followers on Instagram.

"First day of schooooool," wrote the billionaire businesswoman as her caption. Previously, she had specified that Stormi was being home-schooled.

The clip shows the adorable little girl jumping around and spinning with a backpack carrying all her back-to-school necessities. Since she's still just a toddler, that probably consisted of crayons and paper.

Many of Kylie's fans are noticing that, for a brief moment, Travis Scott comes into the camera frame, looking on as his baby girl did her little dance surrounded by luxury cars.

Travis and Kylie have been clear about the importance they've placed on remaining close friends so that they can co-parent Stormi properly and without any fighting. It looks like they've been able to pull it off so far.

Do you think/hope they'll get back together one day?



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Kylie has been in the news because of her recent call-to-action, which was disguised as a thirst trap. She posted a picture of herself in a bikini this week, using the caption to link to an official voter registration tool, which actually brought 48,000 new voters to register.

Travis is also making big moves in 2020, collaborating with major companies like McDonald's, Land Rover, Fortnite, and more.