It's back-to-school season and, around the world, students are braving the coronavirus-riddled world to get back on their education grind, whether in-person or via Zoom. Across our social media feeds, we're seeing people complain about having to get back at it or sing about how overjoyed they are to be surrounded by people once again.

Drake's son Adonis, who is two-years-old, is ready to get started. While he is rarely shown off on social media-- especially on Drake's page-- Adonis popped up this morning to show off his back-to-school drip.

Ditching his blonde curls, the toddler got his hair styled in cornrows for the special occasion. He is seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a black SUV, wearing a Chrome Hearts 'fit that any hypebeast would run for at the store. He completes the confident look by looking at the camera with tons of attitude.

Clearly, Adonis is following in his father's footsteps, caring for his appearance and making sure he stays clean at all times. We're honestly surprised he didn't decide to get decked out in some Certified Lover Boy x Nike merch for the grand back-to-school occasion.

Take a look at the most recent picture of Adonis. Doesn't he look cute with his new braids?