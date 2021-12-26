Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will reportedly miss the team's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he did not clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Chiefs activated the Pro Bowl pass-catcher off of the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, assuming he would be ready to go.

Kelce was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday, following an impressive Week 15 performance that earned him the Offensive Player of the Week award.



David Eulitt / Getty Images

The Chiefs also activated star wide receiver Tyreek Hill off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. He was able to clear protocols and should be available Sunday afternoon.

Kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend will be unavailable for Sunday's game as they remain on the COVID-19 list.

Despite a slow start to the season, the Chiefs have rebounded all the way to first place in the AFC. They are currently 10-4 on the year.

The Steelers are in the midst of a playoff battle in the AFC North. At 7-6-1, they are within a game of first place in a crowded division that features the 8-6 Cincinnati Bengals, the 8-6 Baltimore Ravens, and the 7-8 Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs and Steelers kick off at 4:25 PM, ET.

