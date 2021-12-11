Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a disastrous start to the season. Between plenty of turnovers and bad defense, the Chiefs couldn't seem to do anything right. That's all changed over the past few weeks, however, as the Chiefs are now on a 5-game winning streak with just five games to go before the playoffs. It's the absolute best time to get hot, and with Mahomes at the helm, this team could be Super Bowl bound again.

Today, Mahomes took the stand for a press conference where he was asked about the Chiefs' mindset with just a few games to go. As he explains, the team is happy with its development, however, they know they can dig deep and be a lot better. After all, this team has the pieces to create a truly unique offense that can't be stopped.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“I feel like we’re focused,” Mahomes said. “I mean, we’ve won five in a row. We might not be playing the best that we thought we played offensively, but as a team, we’re coming together as a team and winning football games. For us, we know we can get a lot better. Hopefully we can continue to build and get better as the season goes on.”

This weekend, the Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders, and if they win, they will take a commanding lead of their division. In fact, with the way the AFC is shaping up, the Chiefs could very well get a bye in the postseason, if they end up winning out.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NFL world.