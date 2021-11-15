Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have had plenty of struggles to start this season. Coming into last night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs had a record of 5-4, however, many of their wins weren't all that impressive. The team was nowhere near their potency from the previous years, and some fans were asking whether or not Mahomes has regressed as a QB.

Well, Mahomes and company put all of those doubts to rest last night as they exploded for a 41-14 victory. Mahomes was simply amazing throughout the match as he threw for five touchdowns, all while notching a whopping 406 yards.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What made this win particularly impressive is the fact that Mahomes was able to break an NFL record with his performance. At just the age of 26, Mahomes is now the first QB in the history of the league to have multiple games with over 400 yards and five touchdowns. It is a pretty amazing achievement to have, and it is one that will certainly give him and the Chiefs some added confidence as the season marches forward.

The Chiefs were looking for a statement win, and with a record of 6-4, they have now reclaimed the lead in the AFC West. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest updates from around the NFL.