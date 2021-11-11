Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are 5-4 this season which is certainly below their expectations. The last three seasons have seen Mahomes tear up the league, but now, he is looking ordinary at best. He is making way too many mistakes and forcing too many bizarre plays. It has turned the Chiefs into a turnover machine, and fans are desperately trying to figure out what's wrong at this point.

Recently, Mahomes was questioned about his playing style and whether or not he will keep playing that way, moving forward. In a report from the Kansas City Star, Mahomes stated he will always play with confidence and that as the season progresses, he wants to continue aiming for the big plays, as they have been his bread and butter in the past. As the saying goes: shooters shoot.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“I mean, I’m gonna take shots,” Mahomes said. “The last few years I’ve take those shots, and they’ve worked. I’ve taken those shots, and they haven’t worked (as well this season), and we’ve still been able to find ways to score points. “Whenever I’ve got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I’m going to give him a chance to make a play.”

With the AFC West showing signs of weakness, the Chiefs still have a reasonable shot at winning the division. In order to do that, however, Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to need to return to their old ways very fast.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

