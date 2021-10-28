Patrick Mahomes has gotten off to a horrid start with the Kansas City Chiefs this season, and fans are worried about whether or not he will be able to lead the team to the playoffs. After a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs are sitting at 3-4, and it seems as though they just can't live up to the hype.

After having a bad outing on Sunday, Mahomes told reporters that he is taking accountability for the team's woes and that he wants people to know that he is ready to get back in control. In fact, Mahomes even spoke to his teammates about his issues and how he is going to make it up to them. Mahomes then went on to say that the team has continued to support him throughout his mediocre streak of play.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“You can just watch the tape and know that I need to play better in order to have success,” Mahomes said. “There were plays (in which) guys were open. There were plays we had matches downfield that I didn’t hit that I usually would give those guys opportunities to make plays. I said stuff to my Chiefs teammates, saying that I gotta be better. But at the same time, they have that mindset that they’re going to try to build me up. It’s a thing where you’re not going to play your best game every single game —you’re going to have to rely on those other guys to step up and make plays for you.”

Mahomes has been a top-three quarterback in the league over the past three seasons, although this year, he has taken a step back. If he can find the rhythm that made him so successful however many years ago, then the Chiefs are bound to improve in short order.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

[Via]