Patrick Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league over the last few years, however, this season he has struggled mightily. In fact, Mahomes came into today's Chiefs game against the Tennessee Titans with a record of 3-3, as well as eight interceptions. It's been a struggle for the former MVP, and fans have been eager to see him have a good game. Unfortunately, that good game did not happen today.

The Titans dominated the Chiefs from start to finish, and Mahomes couldn't get any offense going. Then, in the second half of the game, things went from bad to worse as the quarterback had to come out of the game with an apparent head injury.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Mahomes was going down to his knees when the defender came up and hit him in the head with his knee. Mahomes' head snapped back violently before he fell backward onto the field. Mahomes had to get some help from the training staff before eventually being taken out of the game. The Chiefs then went on to lose 27-3.

With the loss, the Chiefs are now 3-4, all while Mahomes will need to be evaluated for injury. This has been a rough start for the Chiefs, and it could be about to get worse.

