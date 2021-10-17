This season has not been kind to the Kansas City Chiefs thus far as the team has gotten off to a 2-3 start. The Chiefs were projected to do big things this year but if there is one thing for sure, it's that their defense is horrific. They can't stop anything and it is forcing Patrick Mahomes to play hero ball, which has led to numerous turnovers.

Now, the Chiefs are ready to make a change as according Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, Daniel Sorenson is out at safety, while Juan Thornhill is coming in. Despite this change, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wanted to make it clear that the team isn't putting the blame on just one player.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“First of all, it’s not about one guy,” Spagnuolo explained. “To focus on one person, I don’t think is fair. Did Dan struggle a bit last week? Yeah. … We take a guy who has a starting position, we think a guy has been doing a good job. Sometimes when you have plays that to the eye of everybody in there look worse than other ones, nobody sees the plays that he’s making when you’re covering somebody and they don’t throw it there. I think Dan’s had a lot of good snaps for us.”

Luckily for the Chiefs, they will play the Washington Football Team today, which should prove to be an easier matchup for them. If they end up losing, then this team is officially in big trouble.