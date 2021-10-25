Patrick Mahomes had himself a horrible game against the Tennessee Titans yesterday. The Chiefs ended up losing by a score of 27-3, and it dropped the Chiefs to a record of 3-4. At this point, there is no guarantee that the Chiefs will even make the playoffs, and overall, it's looking like a year that Chiefs supporters will want to forget. With Mahomes throwing nine interceptions in just seven games, it remains clear that something is a bit off right now.

The worst part of yesterday's game was the fact that Mahomes went down with a head injury in the third quarter. After getting a knee to the head, Mahomes fell to the turf and had to be helped off of the field. From there, he sat out the entire rest of the game.

While this news was scary for Chiefs fans, it was later revealed by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that everything is going to be okay. After the game, Mahomes ended up passing concussion protocol and even spoke to the media. With that in mind, it is believed that Mahomes will, indeed, be good to go next weekend when the Chiefs take on the New York Giants.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the NFL world.